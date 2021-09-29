CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Don't Bet on the Bills; Don't Count out the Lions

By Football Outsiders
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills opened as 17-point home favorites against the Houston Texans in Week 4. A 17-plus-point spread is a rare bird in the NFL. There have been just 62 spreads that wide since 1978. There probably weren't very many in the 60 years before that, because scoring averages (and therefore expected margins of victory) were far lower. Favorites are just 25-34-3 ATS in games with 17-plus-point spreads, which hints that the Texans might be the shrewd play on Sunday. The favorites are 57-5 straight up in those games, but Texans fans can take some solace in the fact that the last upset came very recently, when the Dolphins beat the Patriots in December of 2019.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Tampa

SportsLine Week 5 AFC East Picks: Jets ‘Have A Great Chance’ Against Falcons, Says Larry Hartstein

(CBS New York) — The AFC East has exactly one winning team so far. The Buffalo Bills have rattled off three impressive wins and are playing some of the best football of any team in the NFL. Given preseason expectations, that’s hardly surprising. What is surprising is their two-game lead on the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets all sit at 1-3. The Dolphins continue to struggle with Tua Tagovailoa on the mend. The Patriots are seeing progress from their young quarterback, even if it isn’t consistently showing up in the win column. And the Jets just...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Texans#Patriots#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Ats
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer’s Wife Tweeted About His ‘Night Out’

Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, was apparently aware of his night out in Columbus – at least part of it, anyway. On Saturday, alleged photos and videos of the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach enjoying himself at a bar went viral on social media. It didn’t take very long for the first-year NFL head coach to start trending on Twitter, with reactions pouring in from the sports world.
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
thecomeback.com

New Urban Meyer video emerges, throwing cold water on apology

Monday morning. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized over photos and a video that went viral over the weekend showing him at a bar cavorting with a young woman who was decidedly not his wife. In his apology, Meyer explained that he was out having dinner with his family but...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dak Prescott is setting the wrong kind of NFL record for Dallas Cowboys | Opinion

The Pro Football Hall of Fame routinely collects various items for display, and what needs to be included now is a bronze die cast of Dak Prescott’s right arm. From the shoulder down to the fingernails, the whole thing needs to be on display in Canton. Maybe for study at Johns Hopkins med school, too.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy