Lamar Jackson’s Bold Play: A Contract Without an Agent

By any argument, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has had an exceptional career through his first three N.F.L. seasons. Drafted at the end of the first round in 2018, he quickly emerged as one of the league’s most dynamic players, winning six of his first seven regular season starts in his first year and the Most Valuable Player Award in his second. At 24, he is a face of the league and the undisputed centerpiece of the Ravens’ future.