Richard Sherman Signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Football Outsiders
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing injuries to cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean, the Buccaneers have signed veteran corner Richard Sherman. Sherman shared on his own podcast that he had interest from multiple teams but opted to sign with the Bucs because he felt comfortable with the team and believed they could win and because he views Tom Brady as an all-time quarterback great. Brady reached out to Sherman personally to help the deal get done.

