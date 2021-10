The Seattle Kraken are preparing for their inaugural season, becoming the 32nd NHL franchise. The Kraken started their team from scratch, from the expansion draft, through the entry draft and free agency. Finally, they have made it to training camp, a few days away from their first preseason game, and less than three weeks away from their first regular-season game. How will the Seattle Kraken do in their inaugural season?

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO