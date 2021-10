On Saturday, September 11, 2021, the Rahway Girl Scout Service Unit 54 met at Rahway Park to hold their Annual Back To Scouts event. Back to Scouts is a great way for all the troops in Rahway to kick off their year together and get back into the swing of things after being off for the summer. This year was a little extra special as it could not be held last year due to Covid-19.

