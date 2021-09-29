Why everyone should pick up knitting, no matter how old you are
By Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
WISH-TV
7 days ago
Crocheting and knitting are oftentimes associated with a hobby people take on as they age. But before you younger folks pass judgment on what is sometimes viewed as a granny-like activity, you’re going to want to pay attention. Research suggests stitching not only brings joy, but there are also several...
At a time of disconnection and distraction in the world, have we forgotten the importance of listening? Most of us are not shy about sharing our stories or voicing our opinions. But we spend much less time truly taking in what someone else says. How can asking Having better listening skills would help us build better relationships with our friends, families, and coworkers. And asking thoughtful questions would lead to less confusion and chaos. KCRW learns how to better hear what the world around us is saying.
Periods of not feeling quite like ourselves is common. Understanding why it’s happening and engaging in reconnection can help put you at ease again. We’ve all been there — those moments when you don’t fully feel like you. Sometimes these moments are fleeting, lasting a day or two before disappearing on their own.
Aristotle proposed that eudaimonia, or leading a virtuous life by chasing success and mastery, is the pinnacle of happiness. Epicurus proposed that happiness was achieved from ataraxia—a state of being completely free from anxiety or fear. Research suggests that the experience of having fun reflects Epicurus' philosophy, when people feel...
No one likes every single person they’ve met. Most people can probably name a few people that they don’t particularly like. However, some people reach a stage where they get so annoyed, hurt, or frustrated with people or circumstances that they feel like they hate everyone. Feeling this way can...
Bence's parents were relieved and never assumed that the photos of their Prince Charming would gather such attention. Millions of people have seen little Bence, and they all agree he was the cutest boy ever.
You know the scene. You wake up in the middle of the night and roll over to check your phone, but you don’t really need to. You already know it’s 3am. Most people wake up several times during the night. This is often accompanied by the body shifting its position. These nightly awakenings usually coincide with transitions from one sleep stage to another and are so brief, we often don’t remember them in the morning.
Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you address problems that may or may not be aftereffects of COVID-19? The problems seem to be common among people who have had COVID-19, but not acknowledged by all medical professionals. -- A.C.S. ANSWER: Although the likelihood of dying from COVID-19 is “only” about 1.8% --...
We all sweat—and for good reason. The body produces sweat to help regulate body temperature, and sweating can be caused by "changes in your body temperature, the outside temperature, or your emotional state," explains dermatologist Corey L. Hartman, MD, founder and medical director of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Ala., and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Alabama School of Medicine.
Many of us will want a hot cup of coffee first thing in the morning, to get us ready for the long commute or hours spent staring at a screen, and to shake off the fatigue from the night before. This is a common ritual, and though we are so...
Dogs are super special, don’t you think so? Having them around is a true blessing as they are the only creatures who can fill all your days with happiness and who can put a smile on your face even when you feel blue. Now, if you think you’ve seen it...
Thank you for your question. This must be frustrating, considering all of the progress you’ve made so far in getting sober. Let’s first acknowledge this feat and all of the hard work you’ve dedicated to making good choices for yourself! Moving forward, your experience of falling back into “old habits” after being sober for a while is experienced by many people recovering from addiction. You are not alone! Sometimes, in order to get to a place where sobriety can last longer, people need to figure out other things going on underneath the habits that keep leading them back down the same path – often times people need to sort out and address the factors that led to the substance use in order to have success staying sober. For better understanding and support, seek consultation with a trusted friend, family member, clergy person, or healthcare professional. Continue asking questions, being introspective, and focus on making short-term achievable goals. Wishing you success and stability on your journey.
Gracing our phone screens since April, the "that girl" TikTok trend shows us an archetypal, if not stereotypical, wellness formula usually consisting of an early morning wake up + healthy breakfast (plant-based, preferably) + wellness activity + goal setting. Have this done before 7 a.m., then go boldly forth into your new day with full confidence that you have earned your happiness. Document it all for the world to see, and voila, you have now become "that girl."
Adapted from an online discussion. Hi Carolyn: My adult siblings and I, as well as our significant others, are all close and really enjoy each other’s company, with one exception. My brother’s long-term girlfriend is very draining to be around. I think she is a good person deep down, and...
Now that your child is eating solid foods, they need to drink liquids to balance it out. Of course, milk is likely still a huge part of your child’s diet, and they might be drinking it more than water. However, toddlers need both milk and water, but you might be wondering just how much water your toddler should be drinking. Here’s what you need to know about how much water 1-year-olds should drink.
When you find out you're pregnant, you may immediately begin wondering what kinds of changes you need to make to your diet. If you love cooking with plenty of hot chili peppers in your food, you might start to question whether spicy foods are safe for you to eat now.
October is National dental Hygiene Month, so it’s a good time to think about your daily oral care routine and the positive impact a beautiful smile can have on your life. Joining us today is a celebrity dentist who knows a lot about beautiful smiles. Dr. Catrise Austin is known...
Did you know when it comes to a nervous dog, babying them makes them more nervous? Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us today with more advice advice on dealing with a nervous dog. He says it’s important to stay calm in order teach “calm”. Nathan goes on to...
