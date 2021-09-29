Cleveland Browns teammate: Myles Garrett is a 'Hall of Famer already'

BEREA, Ohio — Set the franchise record for sacks in a single game — check.

Inspire fans at FirstEnergy Stadium to chant your name — check.

Pay tribute to your grandmother with a mural in downtown Cleveland — check.

Win the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award — check.

Myles Garrett's dream week continued Wednesday morning. The NFL announced the Browns All-Pro end had been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears .

Garrett had a franchise-record 4½ sacks in a dominant defensive performance. He also led the Browns (2-1) with seven tackles, including four for loss, and six quarterback hits.

The Browns established single-game records for fewest net yards allowed (47) and fewest net passing yards allowed (1). They also tallied nine sacks against the Bears (1-2) and held them to 1-of-11 on third down.

Veteran defensive tackle Malik Jackson envisions a greater honor in Garrett's future — a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jackson dropped the ultimate compliment when he was asked about Garrett publicly challenging his fellow defensive linemen Friday to step up and capitalize when offenses are double-teaming or chipping him. Jackson spoke as if Garrett gathered the D-line at some point last week to deliver the message in person.

“I think it definitely resonates with us," Jackson said. "It's cool when you have a young guy like Myles who's coming in, who's a great Hall of Famer already, crazy 'cause it's (his fifth NFL season).

"(He's) doing big things, but when he can get the group together and call us up 'cause he feels like we need to do something, I think it's just seeing him grow into his leadership role, into his captain role, so I think he's doing a great job.”

Safety Grant Delpit said Garrett is "a monster" who he loves to have as a teammate, but he didn't realize how many sacks Garrett had racked up Sunday until he saw the number on the scoreboard.

The sense is the Browns are accustomed to Garrett taking control, and he has the potential to do even more damage.

"It just comes with opportunities, man," Delpit said. "Myles plays every down with a great motor, and plays come to him because of that. That’s inspirational for me, see the way he works, see what he puts into his craft and see how plays come to him. If everybody has that mentality, then we’re going to be great."

NFL POWER RANKINGS: How far did Browns rise after latest win?

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) celebrate after sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin, AP

This is the second time Garrett has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week since the Browns drafted him first overall in 2017. He also garnered the recognition in Week 4 of last season.

Garrett became the first Browns player to win multiple AFC Defensive Player of the Week awards since defensive end and former No. 1 overall pick Courtney Brown (Week 3 in 2000 and Week 5 in 2003).

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski called Garrett "our best player" Monday. Two-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb is probably the offense's top player, and he marvels at Garrett, who's listed as 6-foot-4 and 272 pounds.

“He’s just huge. He’s all muscle," Chubb said. "You see him with a shirt off. He is like defined everywhere. He's just a freak.”

Jackson is hopeful Garrett's award-winning, record-setting outing will have a lasting effect.

“Games ahead, it allows offensive linemen to slide to him, so it opens up a lot of one on ones, and we have to capitalize on those one on ones," Jackson said. "It just puts fear in the offense’s heart. Those tackles that see him, they're probably turning to those guards, ‘Hey, I need some help.’

"[With end Jadeveon Clowney], myself, [tackle] Malik McDowell or [tackle] Jordan [Elliott] down there, they have to kind of be careful of that because we're very good rushers in our own right. It creates stress for the O-line, but then it opens up things for us where we can go out there and work our individual attributes and really go out there and win our one on ones.”

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns teammate: Myles Garrett is a 'Hall of Famer already'