Mom: 10-year old Virginia girl dies of COVID complications

SUFFOLK, Va. -- Teresa Sperry, 10, died of complications from COVID-19, the child's mother posted on Facebook.

Nicole Sperry said her daughter died earlier this week after a battle with COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters confirmed to WTKR that Sperry's 10-year old died from COVID-19.

A spokesman for the Virginia Department of Health said their information has not been updated to include this case yet, but so far in Virginia, there have been 11 pediatric deaths from COVID-19.

While hospitalization rates for children 11 years old or younger are at the highest rate since the pandemic began, according to the CDC, health experts say severe complications from COVID-19 in children are relatively rare .

"First, I would reassure parents and say that the incidence of severe disease in children is extremely, extremely low," Dr. Danny Avula told Jake Burns. "So while kids are seeing higher rates of COVID infection, it is very rare that they develop severe disease."

Dr. Avula encouraged parents to vaccinate their children who are eligible to get the vaccine.

"And then I think reminding our kids that COVID is still out there and that while most kids will do fine, there are a small percentage of kids who will develop more severe disease," he continued. "So continuing to encourage mask-wearing certainly in schools where it's required but even when you go to a restaurant or the grocery store or some public setting, having our younger kids wear masks is a really important part of protecting them."

The CDC has COVID-19 resources and information to help families. Click here to view that page.

As this devastating loss was unexpected for the family, you can help them out by donating towards funeral expenses by clicking here .