CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Reels, Rosebud and R2-D2: The academy museum is set to roll

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6bIU_0cByuE4U00

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has wanted to open a museum dedicated to films and filmmaking for nearly as long as its members have been making movies with sound and handing out Oscars It finally happens with Thursday's opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Here's a spoiler-free look at Los Angeles new seven-story, 300,000-square-foot movie palace.

A LONG TIME AGO...

The museum has been hanging in the Hollywood air so long that the word “finally” is found in nearly every story or comment on the opening.

“Finally, at last, boy howdy hey, welcome to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures," Tom Hanks said at a media preview last week. Hanks, a member of the board of directors, led the fundraising for the $388 million project along with fellow actor Annette Bening and Walt Disney Executive Chairman Robert Iger.

Announced in 2011 and first slated to open as early as 2016, the museum was beset with delays that are typical for such a project, along with novel ones, like the discovery of Ice Age fossils more suited to the La Brea Tar Pits down the block. Then came a wave of pandemic postponements.

Academy President David Rubin told The Associated Press that the institution was playing the long game, and that the museum, at least in concept, was in the works not for a decade but nearly a century.

“We’ve kept the candle burning for 92 years, said Rubin, the fifth president since the project was announced. ”We’ve weathered a lot of vicissitudes to get here. But it’s time."

WHAT'S PLAYING

Bruce, a shark made from the “Jaws” mold, hangs above the museum's bank of escalators. It's one of the few features visitors can see in its open spaces. In order to take in the ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz,” a certain sled from “Citizen Kane” or the droids from “Star Wars,” they'll need to enter darkened galleries as though they're walking into a theater.

Filmmaking tools are a major theme inside. One exhibit is built around a Mount Rushmore backdrop used for Alfred Hitchcock's “North by Northwest." Another features more than a century of movie-making machines, including the giant-by-today's-standards cutting machine used by Thelma Schoonmaker to edit the films of Martin Scorsese.

And moving images abound from nearly every movie featured.

Hanks has measured very specifically how long it will take to watch every clip, look at every dress and read every word: “It’s going to take you 3 1/2 days.”

WIDENING THE SHOT

Academy leaders have been playing catch-up on issues of diversity at the Oscars in recent years. The museum allows them to pursue it from the start.

There are costumes from “The Wiz,” not just “The Wizard of Oz.”

The featured inaugural exhibit celebrates the works of the legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki.

The “Director's Inspiration” gallery houses an exhibit on Spike Lee that includes costumes he wore in his films and a purple suit he wore to the Oscars in 2019, when he won best screenplay for “Black KkKlansman" but stormed out in anger when best picture went to “Green Book."

TWO WOMEN AND A SOAP BUBBLE

Designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano, the museum consists of two buildings — one a former department store from 1939 and one newly erected — on Wilshire Boulevard next to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Piano told the AP that cinema informed his design from the start, from his use of shadow and light to the way he thought of the buildings as two character archetypes from classic Hollywood.

"The old lady and the beautiful young lady,” Piano said, and “the two are talking, connected by bridges.”

The new building is topped by a terrace and a concrete-and-glass dome that is the museum's visual signature. Piano thinks this could lead to a nickname like “The Shard,” which was given to a London skyscraper he designed. He said he sincerely hopes this one gets dubbed “the soap bubble," not “The Death Star.”

He emphasizes, however, that his building is not fragile. “The best thing about soap bubbles is that they blow up," he said. "But this will never, never, never. It is very well built.”

FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION

This is the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, not the Academy Museum of the Academy Awards. But it still provides plenty on the academy's signature event for the Oscar-inclined. Along with actual statuettes from every decade, acceptance speeches are projected on the walls of a gallery that guides visitors through Oscar history. They include Steven Spielberg's first, in 1994, for directing “Schindler's List.” “I swear, I have never held one before," Spielberg says. Visitors can get to know that feeling in “The Oscars Experience,” which allows them to enter a simulation of accepting one on the stage of the Dolby Theatre.

FURTHER CONSIDERATIONS:

The space will lend itself to many uses beyond regular museum-going. It was home to the first of what are sure to be many galas on Saturday night, whose attendees included Olivia Rodrigo, Ava DuVernay and Sophia Loren.

And the terrace, overlooking the city, will likely be a key cultural spot and Instagram magnet.

The 1,000-seat Geffen Theatre, resplendent with red seats and carpet, will be home to screenings and premieres.

FAVORITE THINGS

Academy CEO Dawn Hudson, Rubin and Hanks shared which parts they'd nominate as the museum's best:

Hudson: “The drawings that Wes Anderson had done for ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ and the puppets that he had made. It’s one of my son’s very favorite films. That’s the emotional attachment I had.”

Rubin: “I think cinephiles will delight in seeing Rosebud from ‘Citizen Kane.' That was a particular favorite of mine. But I think when you go into our costume exhibit and you see the costumes from ‘The Wiz,’ and that great floral masterpiece from ‘Midsommar,’ Ari Aster’s film, I think even if you haven’t seen the movies, you would be dazzled.”

Hanks: “It’s a room that is filled with old magic lanterns. The little slide projectors that hundreds of years ago, before even there was electricity, through the power of focused candlelight, projected a lifelike image on to a blank wall of tigers, and lions, of not just volcanoes from the past, but volcanoes that exploded before your very eyes."

Hanks added that the whole museum is, to him, “the world’s largest magic lantern.”

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Comments / 0

Related
NYLON

The 13 Best-Dressed Celebrities At The Academy Museum Opening Gala

From Olivia Rodrigo in Saint Laurent to Lady Gaga in Schiaparelli. On Saturday, Sept. 25, the long-awaited Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles finally celebrated its grand opening with a celebrity-filled gala, unveiling its movie memorabilia nearly 10 years in the making. Lady Gaga, Riley Keough, Olivia Rodrigo,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
illinoisnewsnow.com

Lady Gaga performs at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala

Where could Lady Gaga perform for an audience that included Cher, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, Tom Hanks and film legend Sophia Loren? The opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, that’s where. Following repeated delays due to the pandemic and other reasons, the new institution, which celebrates all...
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

The 11 coolest things on display at the Academy Museum for movie lovers

The long-awaited Academy Museum of Motion Pictures should have both film buffs and casual movie watchers swiping open their phone app in nearly every gallery. For seemingly every spectacle piece in the Los Angeles museum (the only surviving Rosebud sled from Citizen Kane), there’s another that should hook cinephiles (the script and lenses used on the Orson Welles film).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hyperallergic

The New Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Hollywood’s Ugly Truths

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». LOS ANGELES — Call me old-fashioned, but at the preview of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures — slated to finally open on September 30 after years of funding-, construction-, and pandemic-related delays — I wanted to see what it was actually like to watch a movie at the museum dedicated to the art form. In the midst of a pandemic and in a time where over a century’s worth of movie history is accessible from one’s own home, it can sometimes feel like both audiences and studios alike have begun to devalue the theater experience.
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Aster
Person
Hayao Miyazaki
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Renzo Piano
Person
Annette Bening
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Thelma Schoonmaker
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Sophia Loren
Person
Steven Spielberg
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Go inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles

The long-awaited Academy Museum of Motion Pictures finally is finally ready to be Los Angeles’ main feature, opening to the public on Sept. 30. “Los Angeles, the film community, the Academy, we’ve wanted to build a museum devoted to movie making for a century. There have been a lot of twists and turns but I am thrilled that this is the moment when we’re opening the museum, it’s been worth it,” said Bill Kramer, director and president of the Academy Museum, as he stood in the museum’s Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby during a media preview of the facility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
swiowanewssource.com

Pattinson and H.E.R. co-host Academy Museum party

On the eve of the official opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, stars gathered to celebrate the history of film and a younger and more diverse pack of Academy voters. (Sept. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
MUSEUMS
Variety

The Academy Museum Opening Gala: Red Carpet Arrivals

It’s not the Oscars, but it certainly looks like it. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is holding its opening gala tonight, Sept. 25, with a guest list that includes Lady Gaga, Brad Pitt, Regina King, Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman, Cher, Queen Latifah, Angela Bassett, Kate Hudson, Spike Lee, Patty Jenkins, Tiffany Haddish and so many more.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#The Academy Awards#Walt Disney#The La Brea Tar Pits#The Associated Press
Wwd.com

Academy Museum Opens in L.A. With Glamour and Gaga

At long last, Hollywood has its film museum. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures kicked off with a star-studded gala Saturday night, the first in a suite of events that will be held this week to celebrate L.A.’s newest cultural institution. The project has been a labor of love for...
MUSEUMS
IndieWire

Academy Motion Picture Museum Preview: Don’t Call It the Death Star!

“It is so shiny and new and enormous!” said actress Anna Kendrick at the September 22 Academy Museum of Motion Pictures press conference — the museum’s final pre-opening press conference after financing shortfalls, earthquake retrofitting, leadership do-overs, and a pandemic lockdown — before the museum opens its doors September 30, nearly four years after its originally scheduled (and wildly optimistic) opening date. Speaking in the round red-plush David Geffen Theater, which the Academy Museum hopes will attract multiple glitzy studio premieres (even if the bathrooms are all the way across a glass footbridge), Kendrick continued: “And it’s crammed with about 125...
MUSEUMS
Daily Gate City

ShowBiz Minute: Spears, Eminem, Academy Museum

Judge suspends Britney Spears' father from conservatorship; Man who broke into Eminem's home gets probation, time served; Robert Pattinson, H.E.R. among stars at launch of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. (Sept. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Instagram
Variety

Tilda Swinton, George MacKay and Stephen Graham Starring in Musical ‘The End’ for Neon

Tilda Swinton, George MacKay and Stephen Graham will star in “The End,” a new musical about the last human family. The movie will be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Joshua Oppenheimer (“The Act of Killing”) and will be released in North America by Neon, the studio behind “Parasite.” Production begins in 2022. Swinton won an Oscar playing a morally compromised attorney in “Michael Clayton.” Her recent and upcoming films include Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir: Part II,” Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Memoria.” That latter is another Neon release. Graham played Al Capone on...
MOVIES
MovieMaker

The Academy Museum Celebrates Film’s History — and Survival

It’s a rough time for film, but reinforcements arrive today: Los Angeles’ Academy Museum opens it doors with plans to celebrate the past, the present — and, pointedly — the future of cinema. The museum, from the industry standard-bearers behind the Oscars, consists of seven floors, 30,000 feet of gallery...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Academy Museum opens to guests at last

The Academy Museum will open its doors to the public for the first time on Sept. 30, welcoming guests who have purchased timed-tickets into its galleries filled with exhibits, memorabilia and ephemera dedicated to the magic of movie-making. Los Angeles city and county officials will join museum administrators, members of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NWI.com

Reel diversity: Gary International Black Film Festival rolls into NWI

Movie fans will find much to absorb, enjoy and also learn from during the upcoming Gary International Black Film Festival. The Gary International Black Film Festival (GIBFF), which is celebrating its 11th year, will be held Oct. 8-10 in Gary. "We'll have a hybrid festival where we'll be offering some...
GARY, IN
NBC Los Angeles

Weekend: The Academy Museum Is Here, Movie Fans

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opened on Sept. 30, 2021. Make advance reservations online; tickets are timed; children age 17 and under may visit for free. Academy Museum opens: Like so many of the films it celebrates, the august institution that grandly debuted on the Miracle Mile on Sept. 30 was years in the making. Now the ultimate nexus of filmdom is welcoming guests eager to explore its permanent "Stories of Cinema" collection, the Hayao Miyazaki retrospective, a look at backdrop art, and the separately ticketed Oscars Experience. The Café at Fanny's soft-opened on opening day, and that 1,000-seat David Geffen Theater inside the Renzo Piano-designed sphere? The schedule of upcoming films is live.
LOS ANGELES, CA
editorials24.com

Academy Museum Opens To Public In Los Angeles – Editorials24

The $484 million museum dedicated to all things Hollywood is finally here. This morning, the dedication ceremony and official ribbon-cutting of the highly anticipated Academy Museum of Motion Pictures kicked off, attended by civic and cultural leaders from the Academy Museum and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Lights, Camera, Academy Museum: Take a Look Inside

A clapboard has long been the iconic item that sets things in motion on film set. It's the unmistakable click that sets a camera whirring, and actors acting, and seeing it in front of a lens lets a person know that the action is about to commence. There won't be...
MUSEUMS
The Hollywood Reporter

Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors in ‘The Harder They Fall’: Film Review | BFI London 2021

Netflix drama The Harder They Fall represents rambunctious, swaggering action-adventure set in the Old West but given something of a hip and happening look and feel thanks to a focus on Black characters inspired by historical figures, stylish craft contributions and inspired needle drops. It’s a solid effort from British singer-songwriter-producer Jeymes Samuel, also known as The Bullitts, and now a film industry multihyphenate. Thankfully, it’s also a considerable improvement on his previous directorial effort, 2013’s They Die by Dawn, a somewhat stilted 50-minute work that revolved around many of the same characters but with a different roster of actors. With...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

272K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy