MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What’s being called the single largest humanitarian effort to Haiti from the U.S. is on its way to the country. “What we have on the ship is going to fill 70, trucks,” said Michael Capponi, the president of the Global Empowerment Mission. Dozens of box trucks will be required to transport the pallets of humanitarian aid once the shipment arrives in Haiti, an undertaking that is unusual. “Under normal circumstances a nonprofit usually sends one or two or maybe 10 containers at a time. I’m this situation we’re bringing 501, big load, so it’s very different from the norm,” added...

CHARITIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO