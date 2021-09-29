CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fremont County, WY

10 Spot- Fremont County’s Community Card

By County 10
county10.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFremont County has a lot to offer, and we’ve introduced a new way to shop it with the 10 Spot Community Card. If you still don’t know what a Community Card is, it is simply an electronic gift card you can load and use at LOCAL participating businesses. The goal, to bring our community together and support our favorite, local shops and restaurants to keep them thriving. Think of the 10 spot card as your new go-to for gifting around the county.

county10.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fremont County, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
County
Fremont County, WY
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Pfizer asks US to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today’s age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Spot Fremont County#Spot Community Card#A Community Card#Cowfish#Top Notch#Community Champion#Wyoming Community Bank#The Lor Foundation
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy