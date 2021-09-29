CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorothy Sharpe Langenes

By Tonya Holman
Star News Group
Star News Group
 7 days ago
Dorothy Sharpe Langenes, 83 years old passed away peacefully at home on September 26th, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband Arnie to whom she was married for 52 years. She had two children Patricia Dignard and Carl Langenes, four grandchildren Danielle Paul, Jesse Langenes, Jason Langenes and Stephanie Langenes, and eight great grandchildren with one more on the way.

She lived in Allenwood her entire life and was a lifelong member of Allenwood Church where she served 15 years on the Board of Stewards, was a member of the choir for 45 years and the church treasurer for 14 years! Her husband was her best friend.

Cremation is private and held under the direction of O’Brien Funeral Home, Wall.

To send condolences please visit http://www.obrienfuneralhome.com .

