DETROIT (FOX 2) - Gas prices in Michigan are up once again as drivers are paying, on average, more than $1 per gallon more than they were at this time in 2020. According to AAA, gas prices across Michigan are up 8 cents per gallon compared to last week and drivers are paying $3.24 per gallon. On average, that's $1.07 more than a year ago.

