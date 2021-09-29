Ellendale Community Action Group to host Purse Bingo
Ellendale Community Action Group is holding Designer Purse Bingo and beer garden Oct. 2 to help fundraise for a new community-use digital billboard. The event will be held behind RJ’s Bar & Grill, with doors opening at 3 p.m. and bingo beginning at 3:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $30 and are available by emailing ellendalecommunityactiongroup@gmail.com or by stopping at Floors 4 U. Tickets will be $40 at the door.www.southernminn.com
