MG boys take individual and team titles at Fredericktown
Mount Gilead took the boys’ team title at Tuesday’s Fredericktown Invitational, topping 18 other full teams to place first with 62 points. Michael Snopik led the way for MG, winning the race with a time of 15:58.64. Reed Supplee took seventh in 16:36.48 and Will Baker ran 14th in 17:03.85. Parker Bartlett finished 20th in 17:17.86, while Ethan Kemp was 22nd in 17:22.49, Ethan Honzo placed 32nd in 17:45.17 and Colson Chapman had a time of 18:03.42 — good for 42nd.www.morrowcountysentinel.com
Comments / 0