A local community rallied together to protest a racial attack against a Black family in Virginia Beach by a neighbour who targeted them with monkey sounds, banjo music and racist slurs for months.The loud music mocking the family’s race initially began when Jannique Martinez’s family moved into their house in Virginia’s Salem Lakes Cul-de-sac a few years ago.Annoyed by the racist jibes, the neighbourhood community gathered and held a support rally for the family. The united act forced the neighbour to stop, allowing the area to be quieter, according to reports.A neighbour who participated in the rally to show disapproval...

SOCIETY ・ 3 HOURS AGO