Proposed bill would require COVID vaccine, negative test for domestic air travel ahead of holidays

By Melanie Woodrow
ABC13 Houston
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- Travelers could be looking at new COVID restrictions as we embark on the holiday season. It's one of several COVID-related updates for the airline industry. With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner and one of the busiest times to fly, California Senator Diane Feinstein tweeted "We can't allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in COVID cases. Today, I introduced legislation requiring passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated, test negative or be fully recovered from a previous COVID illness."

Vicki Bouck
6d ago

Everyone NEEDS to vote these people out , House and Senate in 2022. It will be a good start. Only way to start getting our freedoms back!

patriotforAZ
7d ago

Just another phase in their plan to destroy the country… People won’t fly, airlines will struggle, they will get bailed out by the government… And then run by the government

RevDonDee
7d ago

"United Airlines announced it is letting go close to 600 employees who chose not to comply with the company's vaccine requirement. The airline says it represents less than 1% of their US based employees. It referred to the decision as incredibly difficult but necessary for safety." Yes, for the safety of the unvaccinated, they had no other way to protect them from the asymptomatic super spreading jab junkies. My question is, what are they planning to do to protect their vaccinated workers from each other? Are they going to implement mandatory testing for the remaining employees in order to protect them from a massive outbreak like just occurred at the Harvard Business School.

