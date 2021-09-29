The Next Thing You Eat

When the limited series adaptation of Esi Edugyan’s award-winning novel was first announced in September 2019, Brown was to serve as executive producer with Selwyn Seyfu Hinds writing the series. Now he'll also star in the nine-episode Washington Black that follows the 19th-century adventures of George Washington “Wash” Black, "an 11-year-old boy on a Barbados sugar plantation who must flee after a shocking death threatens to upend his life," per Variety. "Brown will play the gregarious, larger-than-life Medwin Harris, who traveled the world after a traumatic childhood as a Black refugee in Nova Scotia as the de facto Mayor of Black Halifax prioritizes the community over everything except Washington Black, his young protégé. Meeting Wash sends him down a challenging path of self-discovery." Brown says of the Hulu series: “Washington Black inspires me! This young man and the adventure he undertakes remind me of how the power of imagination and the creativity of artistry can transform the world in which we live. Selwyn Seyfu Hinds has taken the transcendent words of Esi Edugyan and created a spectacular universe that brings to fruition the power of possibility.”

