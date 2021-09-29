CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Move Toward Tighter Environmental Standards

Tampa Bay News Wire
 8 days ago

The transition from a Republican Administration to a Democrat Administration usually comes alongside a change in priorities. Some sectors of the national economy are always going to be impacted by political change more than others. Environmental compliance is a case in point. Joe Biden plans to undo many of the...

www.tampabaynewswire.com

Related
US News and World Report

White House Moves to Restore Key Environmental Review Rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Wednesday took the first step to restore federal regulations guiding environmental reviews of major infrastructure projects like highways and pipelines, which were scaled back by the Trump administration that sought to fast-track them. The White House Council for Environmental Quality said it will restore...
WHITE HOUSE, TN
arcamax.com

Congress moves toward requiring women to register for the draft

WASHINGTON — For more than 100 years, young men have registered for the draft. Now, Congress is poised to make a historic change for gender equality by requiring women, for the first time in American history, to do the same. But while support for the change is bipartisan, Congress is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
knoxvilletimes.com

United States moves towards eliminating refrigerant gases

The United States will further limit the use of hydrofluorocarbons in refrigerators and air conditioners. The new rule, announced Thursday, is a continuation of legislation passed by Congress in 2020 to decrease U.S. production and use of hydrofluorocarbons by 85 percent over the next 15 years. The administration is taking...
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

The FTC moves toward a command economy

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan released a memo on September 22 outlining her vision and priorities for the agency. The memo provides a roadmap for the agency to play a central role in the Joe Biden administration’s plan to centrally command the American economy, a strategy articulated in his July executive order and reflected in major Democrat-led legislation moving through Congress.
POLITICS
Fortune

What would happen if the U.S. doesn’t raise the debt ceiling?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the U.S. risks “widespread economic catastrophe” if Congress fails to raise or suspend the U.S. debt limit. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently noted that a scenario where the U.S. defaults on debt is “potentially catastrophic.”
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Senators on brink of stop-gap fix to US debt crisis

US senators neared agreement in the small hours of Thursday to stave off a catastrophic credit default after Democrats said they were close to accepting an offer from the Republicans to raise the debt limit for two months. Mitch McConnell, who leads the Republican opposition in the upper chamber of Congress, floated the truce as his party was set to vote against Democratic plans to hike the nation's borrowing cap until December 2022 -- prompting hours of negotiations late into Wednesday night. "We're making good progress. We're not there yet, but (we) hope we can come to agreement tomorrow morning," Schumer said after around 10 hours of talks. Republicans have pledged not to block the revised, short-term fix, allowing Democrats to "use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels to December," according to McConnell's offer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

Immigrant rights advocates call for a general strike

The immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera on Tuesday announced plans for a statewide general strike to be held Monday, Oct. 11. The strike and student walkout, part of a series of nationwide days of action beginning on Monday, Indigenous People’s Day, is intended to underscore the contributions of immigrants to the U.S. economy […] The post Immigrant rights advocates call for a general strike appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Democrats warn of looming downgrade as US faces debt default crisis

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer warned Tuesday that the United States was flirting with a disastrous downgrade in its credit rating as lawmakers remained deadlocked over how to stave off a debt default with just days to spare. If the stalemate holds, the United States will not have the funds to meet its obligations to creditors and could default on its $28 trillion debt by October 18, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said Tuesday this could trigger another recession.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House plan for new mining royalties draws objections from Western senators

Quality Journalism for Critical Times U.S. senators of both parties at a hearing Tuesday rejected House Democrats’ plans to impose billions of dollars in royalties and other fees on companies that mine for gold, copper, lithium and other minerals, largely in Southwestern states. Among the opponents was Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, who said she objected to the House proposal […] The post U.S. House plan for new mining royalties draws objections from Western senators appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

Why there’s such an impasse in Congress: Some questions and answers

WASHINGTON — Congress may have kept the federal government operating with an 11th-hour flurry of votes on Thursday, but several key pieces of the Democratic agenda remain in limbo. Here are some questions and answers on where negotiations stand with two massive Democratic-drafted bills — and the status of other looming challenges for federal lawmakers: President Joe […] The post Why there’s such an impasse in Congress: Some questions and answers appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Trump endorsement falls flat in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Former President Donald Trump took his score-settling tour to Massachusetts this week in the hope of sticking it to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. He might have done Baker a wicked huge favor. The two-term governor is weighing another run, meaning a Republican could defy national trends to lead...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

