Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Starting preseason matchup
Lankinen will get the starting nod at home versus Detroit on Wednesday and is expected to play the entire game, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Lankinen has the inside track for the No. 2 job behind Marc-Andre Fleury and could go a long way toward cementing that spot with a strong showing Wednesday. Given Fleury's preference to play as often as possible, Lankien may see only 25-30 starts this year.www.cbssports.com
