Financial Reports

Aurora Cannabis Shares Spike Following Lackluster Q4 Earnings Report

 7 days ago

Despite losses and a drop in sales, shares for the Canada-based Aurora Cannabis spiked immediately following the release of its Q4 earnings report. The recreational sector of the business posted a slight jump from the previous quarter to $19.5 million in Canada but is still down from $35 million year-over-year. Cheddar’s Chloe Aiello reports.

