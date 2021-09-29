Aurora Cannabis Shares Spike Following Lackluster Q4 Earnings Report

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. September was the worst month for the stock market since March 2020, when the seriousness of the pandemic sent a shockwave down Wall Street. The S&P lost 5 percent last month, though the index still managed to eke out a gain for the third quarter. Stocks have been buffeted by a cascade of negative factors, from the continuing — and in some cases, worsening — supply chain issues and material/labor shortages, to stubbornly high inflation, to political headwinds as Congress remains at an impasse over the impending debt ceiling. The Q3 earnings season could change the dynamic when the banks start reporting results on Oct. 13. Total earnings for the S&P 500 index are expected to be up 26 percent from the same period last year, according to Zacks Investment Research.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO