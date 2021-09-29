CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Wears Even More Mugler in Paris

Cover picture for the articleCardi B shined in another glamorous Mugler look in Paris. Yesterday, the rapper made a surprise Paris Fashion Week appearance at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs for designer Manfred Thierry Mugler's exclusive opening exhibition, "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime." At the event, she wore two showstopping ensembles. The first: a shimmery red, body-hugging gown paired with a massive feathered mane and cape. And the second: a black bodysuit paired with tights and leather arm sleeves.

