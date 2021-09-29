CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolls-Royce Finally Announces Its First Electric Car: Spectre

By Alex Lauer, @alexlauer
The Spectre we’re talking about today doesn’t have anything to do with James Bond, but it does involve another historic British property: Rolls-Royce. The luxury automaker announced on Wednesday that it’s finally getting into the EV arena. Its first fully electric vehicle will be called Spectre, it will begin on-road testing soon and it will be available near the end of 2023. While this is a significant development for a company known as much for its stupendous internal combustion engines as its so-called “magic carpet ride,” the more consequential announcement is that the company plans to exclusively sell electric vehicles by 2030.

