Arca has finally announced KICK ii, the follow-up to last year’s KiCk i and, if Arca still decides to go through with the whole project, the second part of four in a series. KICK ii will be out on December 3 and she teased it last week with “Incendio,” which made our list of the best songs of the week, though “Incendio” isn’t on the KICK ii tracklist.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO