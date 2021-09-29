Design Cities: Lagos, Nigeria

Shona Spirit: Passing On the Ancestral Music …with excerpts from an article by Banning Eyre. While Zimbabweans fought and died to topple their Rhodesian oppressors in the 1970’s, a young traditional musician named Ephat Mujuru managed to get national radio airplay for a slyly political song. “How can I cross the river?” asked the song “Guruswa,” which means “ancient Africa” in the Shona language. Perhaps Rhodesian radio programmers heard only quaint nostalgia for the past in the song, but future Zimbabweans got the message. “It was talking about our struggle to free ourselves,” explained Ephat in a recent interview. “During the time of our ancestors, they had none of these problems (things like subjugation, cultural oppression, and mass poverty). We wanted the place to be like it was before colonization.”

