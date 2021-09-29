Design Cities: Lagos, Nigeria
Architect and designer Tosin Oshinowo attributes her hometown's design renaissance to an entrepreneurial creative spirit. For Tosin Oshinowo, founder and director of Lagos-based architecture firm cmDesign Atelier, the common thread among the city’s most exciting designers is that their creations celebrate Nigerian heritage and maintain "a truth to materiality." While Nigeria’s economy is the largest in Africa—with an established film industry and fashion scene—the country’s manufacturing sector isn’t as robust, which presents a hurdle for many product designers.www.dwell.com
