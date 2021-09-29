Spain Approves $42 Million for Prado Expansion

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines IT IS A HUGE DAY FOR MUSEUM NEWS. Spain has granted the equivalent of about $42 million to the Prado for a renovation and expansion project, following a pandemic delay and political battles, Artforum reports, via El Pais. Work is reportedly set to be completed in 2024; Foster and Partners and Rubio Arquitectura are on the job. Over in New York, the Metropolitan Museum of Art said it will give back to Nepal a 10th-century sculpture with gaps in its recorded provenance, according to the New York Times. Scholars believe that the piece, depicting the Hindu deity Lord Shiva, was likely stolen from a shrine in...

VISUAL ART ・ 7 DAYS AGO