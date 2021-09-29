CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain Approves $42 Million for Prado Expansion

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a six-year delay fueled by the Covid-19 crisis and by political and financial tensions reverberating throughout the country, Spain’s council of ministers has awarded Madrid’s Museo Nacional del Prado $42 million to complete a long-anticipated expansion. The country will dole out the funds over a three-year span, allowing the institution to renovate the neighboring Hall of Realms, which it purchased in 2012. El Pais, which broke the news, cited 2024 as the projected date for the expansion’s completion.

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines IT IS A HUGE DAY FOR MUSEUM NEWS. Spain has granted the equivalent of about $42 million to the Prado for a renovation and expansion project, following a pandemic delay and political battles, Artforum reports, via El Pais. Work is reportedly set to be completed in 2024; Foster and Partners and Rubio Arquitectura are on the job. Over in New York, the Metropolitan Museum of Art said it will give back to Nepal a 10th-century sculpture with gaps in its recorded provenance, according to the New York Times. Scholars believe that the piece, depicting the Hindu deity Lord Shiva, was likely stolen from a shrine in...
