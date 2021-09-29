Spain Approves $42 Million for Prado Expansion
Following a six-year delay fueled by the Covid-19 crisis and by political and financial tensions reverberating throughout the country, Spain’s council of ministers has awarded Madrid’s Museo Nacional del Prado $42 million to complete a long-anticipated expansion. The country will dole out the funds over a three-year span, allowing the institution to renovate the neighboring Hall of Realms, which it purchased in 2012. El Pais, which broke the news, cited 2024 as the projected date for the expansion’s completion.www.artforum.com
Comments / 0