Sotheby’s Will Continue to Contest Allegations of Aiding Tax Evasion

By Helen Holmes
Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast November, Sotheby’s auction house was confronted with a lawsuit that accused the company of aiding wealthy clients in the evasion of taxes. In spite of passionate refutations put forth by Sotheby’s lawyers, new reports indicate that the auction house’s attempts to get the case thrown out have failed: on Monday, Justice Andrew Borrok of New York County’s Commercial Division handed down a decision which made it clear that legal proceedings would continue. The initial, 41-page complaint alleges that Sotheby’s helped an unnamed art collector pose as a dealer of art by aiding in the creation of false certificates so that the collector could fraudulently claim sales-tax exemptions.

