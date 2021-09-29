General Motors’ new software platform Ultifi is coming to vehicles starting in 2023

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on (General Motors: GM). And retail traders should know. Looking at options activity for General Motors (NYSE:GM) we detected 14 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64.29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35.71% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $434,125 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,829,707.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO