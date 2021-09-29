CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Motors’ new software platform Ultifi is coming to vehicles starting in 2023

By Aria Alamalhodaei
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe software platform can be used to give owners greater access to all the functions of a vehicle right down to the sensors. For instance, a driver would be able to automatically set child locks if the car cameras detect children in the backseat. Ultifi will also give drivers access to subscription services, including Super Cruise, the company’s hands-free advanced driver assistance system.

techcrunch.com

