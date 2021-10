On Saturday, September 25, Deputy Saydie Bradley, responded to a call of a theft at Hwy 183 S in Zephyr. A report was made. On Monday, September 25 at 3:09 p.m., Corporal Jayson Bastardo was dispatched to Belmeade Dr. This was in regards to a theft, which had occurred in the county. Upon arrival, contact was made with the complainant. Information was gathered and an information report was taken.