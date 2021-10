Training camp is underway for the 2021-22 NBA season, and the Milwaukee Bucks brought back a familiar face to join them. As first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks have signed Johnny O’Bryant III to a training camp deal. Charania notes that O’Bryant will compete for one of the Bucks’ open roster spots. The team is on the record having recently attended a recent workout for the veteran, and it looks like they must have seen something that they liked enough that it was worthwhile to bring him aboard at least for camp.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO