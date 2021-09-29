CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois man died from rabies after being bitten by bat while sleeping, officials say

By Kyle Hicks
ABC Action News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE COUNTY, Ill. — An Illinois man in his 80s died after contracting rabies from a bat that apparently bit him while sleeping in his home. The Illinois Department of Public Health says the Lake County resident awoke to a bat on his neck in mid-August. The animal was captured and officials say it tested positive for rabies. Additionally, wildlife experts found a bat colony in the home.

