Expect to encounter some issues that have already been addressed. On October 6, the open beta for Battlefield 2042 will begin for those who have pre-ordered the game and also for those with EA Play. Before you dive into the game, it needs to be noted that there are issues with the beta. DICE is aware of them and have already noted a fair number of them in a new posting from PartWelsh on the official EA Answers HQ page.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO