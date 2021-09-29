Sheffield’s 12U TX Bombers win Down N Dirty Tournament
Sheffield’s 12U TX Bombers went undefeated to win Down N Dirty Tournament in walk off fashion over the weekend. Pictured are Bottom Row: (8U TX Bomber) Gentry “GMoney” McMillian and (10U TX Bomber) Scout Sheffield; Middle Row: Gabrielle Volz, (10U TX Bomber) Brooke Wright, Ady Atchley, (10U TX Bomber) Kendra Allen, Paisley “Piddle” Thibodaux and Corinne Sheffield; Top Row: Paisley Herring, Valerie DeLeon, Amarrera Thomas, Brenda Allen, Andie Simpson, Emma Gallant, Kynley Martin and Aleeya McCombs. Not Pictured are Head Coach Amanda Sheffield and Assistant Coaches David Sheffield and Kynzi Atchley.www.brownwoodnews.com
