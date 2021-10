The Blackwell Lady Maroons closed out their district schedule Monday night with a pair of wins over Star Spencer, 13-1 and 20-0 in games that lasted three innings each. Blackwell (11-15,4-8) will finish up their season with games against Tonkawa and Ponca City before getting into Bi-District play next week where they will go on the road to either Davis or Kingston. In the first game Monday, the Lady Maroons scored 11 runs in the first inning to secure the win.

BLACKWELL, OK ・ 14 DAYS AGO