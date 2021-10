Alfred “Gene” Blisard, age 81, of Bangs passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at home. Funeral Services for Gene will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Rocky Creek Baptist Church with Brad Davis and Rick Justice officiating; burial will follow at the Bangs Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to services from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.