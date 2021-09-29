Canada's Most-Used Emojis Have Been Revealed & Alberta Loves The Most 'Scandalous' One

According to the 2011 census, almost 213,500 people reported an Indigenous mother tongue, including 144,000 who speak an Algonquian language and 35,500 who speak an Inuit language. All Indigenous languages are the languages of this land. In the same 2011 census, more than 20 per cent of Canadians (6.8 million people) reported a mother tongue other than English or French. At home, more than a million Canadians reported speaking a variant of Chinese, and six other languages (Punjabi, Spanish, Italian, German, Tagalog and Arabic) were each spoken by some 400,000 to 500,000 Canadians. The census revealed more than 200 languages spoken...

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO