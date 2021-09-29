CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada's Most-Used Emojis Have Been Revealed & Alberta Loves The Most 'Scandalous' One

By Sarah Rohoman
Narcity
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to spicy texting, most Canadians steer clear of emojis with a double meaning, but Albertans are apparently big fans of the eggplant emoji. According to a study conducted by The Mobile Shop and shared with Narcity, the most-used emoji across Canada is the laughing face, which the study says is used by 63% of the population, followed by the crying face with 42%, and the kissing face with 39%.

