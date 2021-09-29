Timeless Collaborative Luxury Eyewear

Italian luxury label Brunello Cuccinelli works in collaboration with eyewear expert Oliver Peoples on a new collection of luxury designs. The new collection is made up of optical glasses as well as sunglasses, marking the first time that the duo is working together. The elegant styles bring force to a...
Brunello Cucinelli and Oliver Peoples join points of view in a debut eyewear collection by the designer and first collaboration for the brand, in honor of their respective heritages of Solomeo, Italy, and sunny Southern California. They come together in a shared appreciation for stylish Italian craftsmanship with a line influenced by the architecture of medieval Solomeo and glamorous Italian cinema.
Dragon Eyewear, the performance eyewear brand with deep roots in the action sports world, has developed its first eyewear collection with artist and snowboarder Bryan Iguchi. Iguchi’s artwork will is featured throughout various sun and optical styles and on his Signature Series goggle timed for snow season. “My collection with...
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Meghan Markle is making the rounds in New York City this week with Prince Harry, and if you're simply swooning over her fall style, you're not alone. The mother of two stunned in an effortless, monochrome look while visiting One World Trade Center, reminding us all that sometimes, an all-black ensemble is all you need to look impossibly chic.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve ever gone mattress shopping, you know there’s a mattress for everyone. There’s one for side sleepers, for couples, for back pain, and now, thanks to Supreme, there’s now one for hypebeasts.
I’m never one to knock a good trend — I give the season’s current cut-outs, chunky loafers, and slouchy suits an emphatic yes. But it’s the classics for me, in the clothes and shoe department a lot of the time, which brings me to one of my favorites: styling my outfits with tall boots. Yes, über hefty boots are in, and another drift I don’t at all oppose. But when I’m craving a more timeless look, it’s all about knee-grazing silhouettes, which are irrefutable wardrobe heroes in smooth leather or suede. Theresa Ebagua, the founder of Chelsea Paris, tells me, “Heeled or flat, tall boots are an essential in every wardrobe due to their versatility. Depending on your mood, you’ll always find a way to style them, either slouched down with jeans, a simple T-shirt, and an oversized blazer for an understated cool look, or with an amazing strappy silk dress for a night out.”
Mondottica USA announced a multi-year license agreement with Boardriders for the design, production and distribution of Quiksilver prescription frames and prescription sunglasses. The license covers the optical channel in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean. Commenting on the new license agreement, Mondottica USA’s Phil Turnage, who maintains a leadership...
We’ve all seen examples of classic design – work that gets talked about for months, years, and even decades after it has served its initial purpose. Even people who have no idea what the original design was even used for will discuss its beauty, simplicity, and timelessness. What goes into...
(BPT) - Bathrooms are some of the most frequently accessed spaces in a home, so it comes as no surprise that they consistently rank high as top places homeowners desire to remodel. Updating a bathroom helps improve functionality and enhances property value, but thoughtful enhancements with long-term impact matter, and that's why timeless bathroom design is a top home improvement trend.
Princess Diana, the “People’s Princess,” has always been one of the most tragic, beautiful and impactful fashion icons of the 20th century. Known for her humanitarian work and impeccable style, she remains one of the public’s most favorite royals. It's been over two decades since she passed away, yet her...
New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/Mediawire): Manepally Jewellers awarded The Most Popular Jewellery BrandBest Diamond Store for the 7th Time at Times Business Awards, Hyderabad - 2019. Since 1890, Manepally Jewellers has been committed to crafting stunning stories in diamonds, gold and precious stones. The brand is synonymous to outstanding...
Two Popular Brands, Roccat and Oakley, Partner To Release More Gaming Eyewear Collection. Roccat is a premium video game brand that specializes in peripherals that are used by eSports pros and gamers in general. The company has created award-winning mice, headsets and other PC accessories using innovative German technology. Oakley, a fashion brand, utilizes design and innovation to create great products used by sports personalities and fashion stars alike. Its eyewear provide impact resistance, UV protection, premium googles and more. The two are continuing their partnership by expanding its pro-gamer eyewear collection, with Oakley’s Metalink frame in white.
As we approach cooler weather and head into the fall season, Call It Spring recently launched its collection of Fall/Winter 2021 shoes -- including the sophisticated Steffanie boot. The fashion-forward boot is made from recycled materials and vegan leather and meets all the style cues for the coming season. The chunky sole coupled with the square toe creates a striking yet elegant aesthetic.
The conceptual 'HYPERBOUNCE' sneakers have been designed by Alexander Ordonez as a futuristic footwear style created with an unexpectedly springy aesthetic for wearers to appreciate. The sneakers are equipped with a series of miniature balloons built into the sole that will literally put a spring into the step of the wearer. The sole will also absorb kinetic energy during wear to power built-in lights and give the sneakers a futuristically illusory aesthetic.
The Reebok x Eames Club C Collection boasts a series of trainers informed by Charles and Ray Eames' work and paintings. The British sportswear brand partnered with Eames Office to celebrate the lasting legacy of 20th-century designers. Additionally, the collection reinterprets two of Ray Eames' standout works of art. The...
Matthew M. Williams kicks off his first live show experience for fashion house Givenchy after becoming its Creative Director, showcasing the latest Givenchy Spring/Summer 2022 collection. It blends a wide range of influences, delivering apparel that fuses lavish utility with the premium luxury of beauty and humanity. Speaking about the...
Levi’s adds a dose of nostalgia to its take on fall’s prep-school fashion trend. The storied denim brand teamed with Felix the Cat, one of the most recognizable cartoon characters from 1950s and 1960s film and TV history, for a men’s and women’s scholarly collection.
Titled “Felix the Graduate,” the collection spans varsity style sweaters, rugby shirts and jackets, to jeans and accessories.
The impetus for the designs was what Felix, known for his big eyes and wide grin, would be wearing as a student, said Karyn Hillman, Levi’s chief product officer. “There’s definitely a sense of humor about the collection, which...
I'll never forget the look on my fiancé's face as he watched me carry an oversized tray piled with many, many sunglasses into our new apartment when we moved earlier this year. (We have, um, very little storage space. But hey, I won't apologize for my love of sunnies!) I've tried all of the trendy pairs throughout the years, some of which I still own and wear on the regular while others have made their way into various donation bins around Los Angeles. So given my genuine love for sunglasses and all my fashion-editor knowledge, you could say I'm pretty well qualified to hand out advice on the matter at hand.
Luxury fashion house Balenciaga introduces its new collection designed for the Spring/Summer 2022 season full of classic looks that are inspired by Hollywood Red Carpet looks. The models featured some of the brand's closest friends, its own team members, and models. The designs are made with inspiration with streetwear themes as well, spotlighted by its tailored shapes and evening apparel.
Drest, a styling app, helps Gucci gamify its products in a collaboration that brings the luxury Italian fashion brand to a new platform. Gucci is taping into gaming to give players the chance to create and shop their own unique makeup looks. Dubbed the Beauty Mode, the new Gucci launch...
Adidas Consortium introduces a new iteration of the EQT Cushion '91 that is noted for its cushioning system. It originally launched back in the 90s and this time around, it features a color palette of EQT Green, Cloud White, Core Black. There is a city map embroidered throughout most of the upper.
