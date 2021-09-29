Timeless Collaborative Luxury Eyewear

I’m never one to knock a good trend — I give the season’s current cut-outs, chunky loafers, and slouchy suits an emphatic yes. But it’s the classics for me, in the clothes and shoe department a lot of the time, which brings me to one of my favorites: styling my outfits with tall boots. Yes, über hefty boots are in, and another drift I don’t at all oppose. But when I’m craving a more timeless look, it’s all about knee-grazing silhouettes, which are irrefutable wardrobe heroes in smooth leather or suede. Theresa Ebagua, the founder of Chelsea Paris, tells me, “Heeled or flat, tall boots are an essential in every wardrobe due to their versatility. Depending on your mood, you’ll always find a way to style them, either slouched down with jeans, a simple T-shirt, and an oversized blazer for an understated cool look, or with an amazing strappy silk dress for a night out.”

11 DAYS AGO