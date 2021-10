Risk-On; Upbeat Payrolls Forecast, US Debt Limit Extended. Summary: Welcome to Payrolls Friday! As my fingers hit the keyboards while my brain contemplates Friday, Payrolls Day. Ringing in my head is the tune of Phil Collins’ 1989 hit tune, “Just Another Day in Paradise”. Indeed, its just another day for you and me in FX land. Ahead of what is anticipated to be an upbeat September Payrolls report. Median forecasts are for a Jobs Creation number between 490,000 to 500,000, from 235,000 in August, and the Unemployment Rate to fall to 5.1% from 5.2%. Yesterday’s sharp fall in the Weekly Jobless Claims to 326,000 from a previous 362,000 that beat expectations of 350,000 was the catalyst for a solid Employment report tonight. A Reuters report added that the number of people on state unemployment rolls plunged to an 18-month low in September. US lawmakers agreed to extend the country’s Debt Ceiling by USD 408 billion to early December which added to the market’s improved risk sentiment.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO