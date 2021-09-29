CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Chiefs: Andy Reid discusses Josh Gordon signing

By Kevin Flaherty
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs raised some eyebrows earlier this week when they signed free agent wide receiver Josh Gordon. And in his press conference on Wednesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid talked about the Chiefs' new player. "Josh is a good player. We all know that," Reid said, according to Nate...

247sports.com

