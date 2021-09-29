CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube Is Banning All Content That Spreads Vaccine Misinformation

By Sharon Pruitt-Young
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube is cracking down on the spread of misinformation by banning misleading and inaccurate content about vaccines. The platform announced the change in a blog post Wednesday, explaining that its current community guidelines, which already prohibit the sharing of medical misinformation, have been extended to cover "currently administered" vaccines that have been proven safe by the World Health Organization and other health officials.

EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Vaccine Skeptic Who Survived COVID Has Message For Those Still Unvaccinated

By Allen Martin & Molly McCrea A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found most unvaccinated adults don’t believe the COVID-19 vaccines are effective and that a jab poses a greater risk to their health than the actual virus. But a 38-year-old father of a teenage girl has a message he would like to share with those who are hesitant about getting vaccinated. KPIX 5 met up with Jose Jimenez and his daughter Sadie. He wanted to tell his story in hopes of helping others avoid his terrifying experience. The two were at a Sutter Health walk-in clinic in San Francisco, both eager...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Verge

Facebook has finally given a reason for the six-hour outage Monday

Facebook said in a blog post Monday night that the six-hour outage that took it offline, along with Instagram, Messenger, Whatsapp, and OculusVR, was the result of a configuration change to its routers — not of a hack or attempt to get at user data. While the initial explanation didn’t really explain things, a subsequent blog post on Tuesday went into way more detail, saying that the outage was due to a routine maintenance mistake that basically disconnected Facebook’s datacenters from the internet.
INTERNET
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what could really happen this Christmas with COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t quite ready to say you’re safe to celebrate Christmas and the winter holidays without taking proper precautions. Over the weekend, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that it’s unclear what the holiday season will look like for American families.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Gate City

'Healthcare heroes' now disbelieved on vaccine

Doctors across the country are growing weary fighting vaccine misinformation as they work to clamp down on a delta-driven surge that is straining hospitals and sending death rates climbing. (Sept. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
PHARMACEUTICALS
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Fox News' Coronavirus Hypocrisy In Scathing Takedown

Jimmy Kimmel called out Fox News for pushing anti-vaxxer talking points and coronavirus misinformation to the public while getting vaccinated themselves behind the scenes and enforcing pandemic safety protocols in their offices. Kimmel pointed to a new report from progressive watchdog group Media Matters that finds the right-wing network undermined...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Public Radio International PRI

Vaccine hesitancy is widespread

One out every four people in a new global survey are vaccine hesitant. Dr. Scott Ratzan of the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy talks with The World’s Marco Werman about changing attitudes toward the COVID-19 vaccine and the causes of global vaccine hesitancy.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Multi-Level Marketing Companies And The Disinformation They Sell

Multi-level marketing distributors promise big money in a way that fits into your life. But for many people who sign up, they quickly discover a problem. “Their entire industry is founded upon disinformation,” Amanda Montell says. And that disinformation is metastasizing into conspiracy theories. Today, On Point: Multi-level marketing companies...
ECONOMY
Hospitals in the Philippines struggle under influx of COVID-19 patients

In September, the Philippines saw one-fifth of all the infections the country has reported since the start of the pandemic. NPR's international correspondent Julie McCarthy has this look at how the Philippines is coping. (SOUNDBITE OF WHEELS RATTLING) JULIE MCCARTHY, BYLINE: Inside the Philippine General Hospital, the country's largest, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Leaked documents reveal major problems at Facebook

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic, about the trove of leaked documents published by The Wall Street Journal that reveal a slew of serious problems at Facebook. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
INTERNET
YouTube bans content containing misinformation about all vaccines

SAN FRANCISCO - YouTube announced Wednesday that it will block all anti-vaccine content on its platform, expanding beyond COVID-19 vaccines to include content that alleges any of the approved vaccines cause chronic health effects or contains misinformation about the substances in vaccines. As part of its new policy, the online...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

