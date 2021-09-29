CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preseason game 3. The return of Mark Giordano

 7 days ago

Tonight the Calgary Flames face off against the newly formed Seattle Kraken. Headlining the Flames third preseason game will be the return of Mark Giordano to the Scotiabank Saddledome. The long tenured former captain of the Calgary Flames will have all eyes on him tonight. This match will also feature a first look at Blake Coleman as well as a return to play for such veterans as Tkachuk, Lindholm, Gaudreau and Tanev.

