Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach church to hold 'proper goodbye' for music director who retired after 33 years

Palm Beach Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea will finally get a chance to say thanks and goodbye to former music director Hal Pysher. Pysher retired in September 2020 after more than three decades as the associate for music and liturgy at Bethesda. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he "didn't get a proper goodbye,'' said Rev. Margaret McGhee, associate for stewardship and digital ministry.

#Retirement#Cathedral Church#Trinity Church#The Episcopal Church#The Daily News#Covid#Trinity Cathedral#Zoom

