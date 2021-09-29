Palm Beach church to hold 'proper goodbye' for music director who retired after 33 years

The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea will finally get a chance to say thanks and goodbye to former music director Hal Pysher. Pysher retired in September 2020 after more than three decades as the associate for music and liturgy at Bethesda. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he "didn't get a proper goodbye,'' said Rev. Margaret McGhee, associate for stewardship and digital ministry.