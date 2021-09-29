Learn more about Mill Valley on Story Walk
Talk a scenic walk and hear stories about the Mill Valley Public Library, Mill Valley historical landmarks and other spots around the city at the Mill Valley Story Walk. Put on by the Mill Valley Library Foundation to raise money for the Mill Valley library, the family-friendly event also features food and beverages along the route, access to a silent auction in the Peter Dreyfus Garden to also benefit the library, a medal for those who finish the walk and more.www.marinij.com
Comments / 0