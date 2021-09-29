CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What If...? Season 1, Episode 8 - Review

By Tom Jorgensen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers follow for Episode 8 of Marvel’s What If…? For more, see our review of the previous episode of What If. For all the loose plot threads dangling in the many worlds of What If, it was surprising to see this week’s episode immediately pay off last week’s cliffhanger: Ultron arriving on the scene with a full set of Infinity Stones. The murder robot is still dead-set on fulfilling his programming and wiping out sentient life, so the only question is whether humanity has the will to stop him. Well, that and “is the Watcher finally going to move his melon-on-a-toothpick head and help out?” As we near the end of the season, What If is more forthcoming with answers to questions like these, leaving this week’s alternate sequel to 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron as one of the clearest displays yet of What If’s strengths and potential for extrapolating worthwhile stories out of MCU canon.

