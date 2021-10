With all the ugly, over whelming, bad, depressing news we are bombarded with on a daily basis like the government shutdown, the debt ceiling crashing, the pandemic, global warming, hurricanes, floods, wild fires, Britney Spears conservatorship….I could go on but you get it! Take heart I have some good news for us all. It’s Fat Bear Week! The annual competition, which started off as Fat Bear Tuesday seven years ago, shows how the bears get as fat as they can to prepare for winter hibernation. Fat Bear Tuesday was such a success that it expanded into Fat Bear Week. I could go on but I’ll leave it to the experts to lay all this out.

