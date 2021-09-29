CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Quitman, MS

Fleming joins Great Southern Bank

By Staff report
Meridian Star
Meridian Star
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f1mS4_0cBylhDy00
Fleming

Adam Fleming joins Great Southern Bank as Vice President and Loan Officer, according to Jeff McCoy, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Fleming, a resident of Quitman, is a graduate of Quitman High School. He earned an Associate of Arts Degree from Jones County Junior College and received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting as well as a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Mississippi State University.

Fleming started his career in 2011 as an Office Manager with MJ Oil in Quitman. Since then, he has assisted several other local businesses with their accounting, bookkeeping, and payroll services.

Fleming currently serves as a Board Member for Chickasawhay Natural Gas. He also serves the community as a volunteer fireman with the Carmichael Fire Department.

Fleming and his wife, Jana, have one daughter, Sadie and are expecting a son in October. He and his family are active members of First Baptist Church in Quitman where he also serves on several committees within the church.

Great Southern Bank, originally founded in 1902 as Bank of Quitman, holds assets totaling over $340 million and has over 105 employees that operate 12 retail banking locations in Meridian, Decatur, Quitman, Enterprise, Waynesboro and Hattiesburg.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

McConnell's shift on debt ceiling fight puts GOP in a bind

(CNN) — The debt ceiling deal proposed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is putting his GOP conference in a bind, with some Republicans accusing the formidable Senate tactician of folding in his standoff with Democrats and others refusing to go along with his strategy. Despite three meetings in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Meridian, MS
City
Enterprise, MS
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Quitman, MS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
City
Waynesboro, MS
City
Decatur, MS
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Banking#Great Southern Bank#Quitman High School#Mj Oil#Board#Chickasawhay Natural Gas#First Baptist Church#Bank Of Quitman
NBC News

F. Diane BarthFacebook's whistleblower is prompting some users to log off — forever

On Tuesday, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified in front of Congress about the ways she says the social media giant is, to generalize a bit, making America worse. Her allegations helped support a Wall Street Journal “deep dive” into Facebook that reports the company has ignored warnings about the negative impact of its platforms and, in some cases, hidden facts about those impacts from the public. (Facebook, not surprisingly, objects to such characterizations.)
INTERNET
Meridian Star

Meridian Star

Meridian, MS
1K+
Followers
72
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Meridian Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy