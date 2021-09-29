Fleming

Adam Fleming joins Great Southern Bank as Vice President and Loan Officer, according to Jeff McCoy, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Fleming, a resident of Quitman, is a graduate of Quitman High School. He earned an Associate of Arts Degree from Jones County Junior College and received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting as well as a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Mississippi State University.

Fleming started his career in 2011 as an Office Manager with MJ Oil in Quitman. Since then, he has assisted several other local businesses with their accounting, bookkeeping, and payroll services.

Fleming currently serves as a Board Member for Chickasawhay Natural Gas. He also serves the community as a volunteer fireman with the Carmichael Fire Department.

Fleming and his wife, Jana, have one daughter, Sadie and are expecting a son in October. He and his family are active members of First Baptist Church in Quitman where he also serves on several committees within the church.

Great Southern Bank, originally founded in 1902 as Bank of Quitman, holds assets totaling over $340 million and has over 105 employees that operate 12 retail banking locations in Meridian, Decatur, Quitman, Enterprise, Waynesboro and Hattiesburg.