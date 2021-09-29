CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Agents on horseback find missing hiker after 16-hour multi-agency search at Big Bend National Park

By Fernie Ortiz
El Paso News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The U.S. Border Patrol Horse Patrol Unit helped find an experienced hiker who became lost at Big Ben National Park on Monday. The female hiker did not return from her trek as expected Monday afternoon. Because of her level of experience, officials did not feel it was necessary to launch an overnight search, fearing it would put rescuers at risk, according to a news release from the Border Patrol’s Big Bend Sector.

