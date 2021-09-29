CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What It’s Like to Fly 3600 Feet Above Lake Michigan Without an Engine

By Casey Daniels
98.7 WFGR
98.7 WFGR
 7 days ago
@justbe0616 #puremichigan #gliderflight #feelingfree#livingmybestlife #ShowYourGlow #frankfort ♬ Paradise - Bazzi. A glider is technically defined as an aircraft that does not depend on an engine. It stays in the air by using rising currents of air in the atmosphere, called lift. The most common type of soaring in Michigan is thermal lift. Solar heating of the ground warms the air above it, which then rises in bubbles or columns called thermals. The tops of thermals are often marked by puffy cumulus clouds, a reliable sign to the glider pilot that the lift is active.

