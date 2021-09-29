Can Chad Ruhwedel claim the open spot on the Penguins' blue line?
Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel stepped onto the ice for Monday’s exhibition game wearing an “A” on his sweater. While part of that is because the Penguins’ roster that evening featured plenty of young players and prospects, that single letter does say something about Ruhwedel’s place on the Penguins’ roster and in the dressing room. Over the years, as a depth defenseman who embraces his role, Ruhwedel has earned the respect of his teammates and the trust of his coaching staff.www.post-gazette.com
Comments / 0