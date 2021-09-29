Can Chad Ruhwedel claim the open spot on the Penguins' blue line?

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will celebrate their Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lange at a game later this month at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins say they plan to dedicate their game on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to the longtime play-by-play broadcaster. The team says, “Mike will be the guest of honor as he watches his first hockey game in decades as a fan.” On October 19, the Penguins will celebrate Mike Lange Night. All fans in attendance will receive cheer cards featuring one of Lange's famous sayings. In-game tributes and videos will be shared throughout the game in honor...

