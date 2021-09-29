CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Can Chad Ruhwedel claim the open spot on the Penguins' blue line?

By Matt Vensel
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel stepped onto the ice for Monday’s exhibition game wearing an “A” on his sweater. While part of that is because the Penguins’ roster that evening featured plenty of young players and prospects, that single letter does say something about Ruhwedel’s place on the Penguins’ roster and in the dressing room. Over the years, as a depth defenseman who embraces his role, Ruhwedel has earned the respect of his teammates and the trust of his coaching staff.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Penguins to be without Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin to start 2021-22 season

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their two biggest stars to start the 2021-22 NHL season. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was already out six weeks after undergoing wrist surgery on Sept. 8, and that timeline hasn’t changed. Furthermore, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced that center Evgeni Malkin will miss the first two months of the upcoming campaign due to the knee surgery he underwent after last season.
NHL
cbslocal.com

Penguins Open Training Camp At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex On Wednesday

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The road to the Stanley Cup begins today in Cranberry Township. After the Penguins’ first-round exit in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs to the New York Islanders, the team reports to the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex for training camp. The team has invited 54 skaters and...
NHL
WILX-TV

Penguins Minus Two Stars As Camp Opens

-CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) - The Pittsburgh Penguins have opened training camp without stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Crosby is recovering from wrist surgery that will force him to miss the first few weeks of the season. Malkin likely won’t be back until late November at the earliest after having knee surgery in June. Coach Mike Sullivan says the injuries will provide leadership opportunities for younger players on the team who have spent their careers in Malkin and Crosby’s considerable shadows.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Goaltending prospect Filip Lindberg found 'the right spot' with the Penguins

Filip Lindberg almost missed his chance to play in Pittsburgh. Not with the Penguins, at least not at this juncture in the story. But certainly at PPG Paints Arena. For the NCAA championship. Having helped lead Massachusetts to the tournament and the celebrated Frozen Four, Lindberg, a springy goaltender, was...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juuso Riikola
Person
Radim Zohorna
Person
Cody Ceci
Person
Ron Hextall
Person
Chad Ruhwedel
Person
Brian Boyle
Person
Marcus Pettersson
Person
Mark Friedman
The Hockey Writers

Penguins Answer Key Questions as Training Camp Opens

The Pittsburgh Penguins faced a few questions when training camp opened Thursday. Evgeni Malkin’s status? Unknown. Whether Malkin, defenseman Kris Letang or Bryan Rust had been approached for a contract extension? Undetermined. How did goalie Tristan Jarry use his offseason after a lackluster Stanley Cup Playoffs? Unsure. The answers came...
NHL
chatsports.com

Penguins' rookies make impressions in preseason opener

It's hard to take much away from a preseason exhibition game, especially in the first one of the season when so few NHL regulars are in the lineup. With most of the NHL regulars watching the game from the press box, though, Monday's preseason opener gave some of the Penguins' prospects an opportunity to make a good impression with management and the coaching staff, something Mike Sullivan spoke on before the game.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Team
NHL

Penguins Feel Boyle Can Bring a Lot to the Team

Back in the spring, Penguins brass watched as Brian Boyle captained Team USA to a bronze medal at the World Championship. Despite his most recent NHL season coming in 2019-20, the big forward (who measures 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds) managed to make a big impact in his first appearance on the international stage in every level - and got Pittsburgh's representatives thinking about the possibility of Boyle doing the same here.
NHL
insidehockey.com

‘Competition At All Positions’ as Penguins Open Camp

If you expected the Penguins to look a whole lot different after failing to advance past the first round of the playoffs for a third consecutive season, you were right. It’s also a safe bet that the 2021-22 roster, as it stands right now, isn’t exactly what you had in mind.
NHL
NHL

Penguins Lineup Versus Blue Jackets (09.27.21)

Tune in as the Penguins face off against the Blue Jackets on the Penguins website, app, and 105.9 the X. The training camp rosters for both the Penguins and Blue Jackets can be viewed here. Below is Pittsburgh's lineup for its home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Game Haus

Pittsburgh Penguins Preseason Opener Evaluation

The preseason opener did not go according to plan for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Facing off against the Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t seem like that bad of a task. However, the night just did not go how the Penguins wanted it to. They ended up suffering a 3-0 loss. Despite losing, there were some flashes of potential from every component of their play. So, how did they do?
NHL
PensBurgh

Pens Points: Ruhwedel On The Right?

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning... Chad Ruhwedel has been a bit player during his time with the Penguins. But can the right-handed veteran capture the open spot on the blue line that was vacated by Cody Ceci? [Post-Gazette]. Forward Drew O’Connor had a less-than-memorable rookie debut...
NHL
CBS Pittsburgh

Oct. 19 Is A ‘Mike Lange Night’ In Pittsburgh! Penguins To Celebrate Beloved Broadcaster At Game

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will celebrate their Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lange at a game later this month at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins say they plan to dedicate their game on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to the longtime play-by-play broadcaster. The team says, “Mike will be the guest of honor as he watches his first hockey game in decades as a fan.” On October 19, the Penguins will celebrate Mike Lange Night. All fans in attendance will receive cheer cards featuring one of Lange's famous sayings. In-game tributes and videos will be shared throughout the game in honor...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Sestito Accuses Teams of Dishing Pills; Says Penguins Staff Cleaned Him Up

It appears Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner may have shaken loose a scandal of NHL medical staffs and dangerous unprescribed medications. A former Pittsburgh Penguins tough guy publicly supported Lehner while exonerating and praising the Penguins staff on Monday night. Sestito credited the Penguins doctors with “cleaning him up.”
NHL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penguins preview: Six questions for a new season

It may seem counterintuitive to say this about a team that has only a few new faces and is largely running it back this season, but the Penguins opened training camp on Sept. 23 with much more uncertainty than in recent years past. Last May, another season ended prematurely when...
NHL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penguins preview: One-on-one with captain Sidney Crosby on Alex Ovechkin, Wayne Gretzky and his own legacy

Growing up in Nova Scotia during the dial-up days of the 1990s, Sidney Crosby had to put in the work if he wanted to keep up with his favorite NHL players. Young Sid couldn’t just open up his laptop and watch a bunch of games streaming online. Highlights were more than a tap or two away, so he had to time it right if he wanted to catch them on TV before school. He frequently flipped through the paper looking for scores, assuming games ended before the print deadline.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy