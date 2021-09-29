Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its Massively Popular Holiday Item

It's been over a year without some Costco food court favorites that were taken off the menu when the pandemic began to help streamline operations and to encourage social distancing. At first, it seemed like the acai bowl, chicken bake, churros, and more would only be gone for a few weeks, but here we are still without some—including arguably the most popular item, the combo pizza. Unfortunately, in this situation, no news is not good news.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 11 DAYS AGO