Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its Massively Popular Holiday Item
Fall has officially kicked off just last week, but for many, it means it's time to start thinking about Thanksgiving plans. If you're lucky enough to have your Thanksgiving meal prepared by a friend or family member, make sure you at least bring them some wine. But for those who'll need to take care of their own turkey, we have some great news: Popeyes is bringing back their massively popular Thanksgiving turkey for another holiday season.www.eatthis.com
Comments / 0